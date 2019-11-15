Franktown Festival of Lights returns to Franklin for 2nd year

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Beginning on Friday, Nov. 22, Franklin’s brightest tradition will be back on display!

In its second year, Franktown Festival of Lights is Williamson County’s only drive-through light spectacular. Attendees can enjoy the display from the comfort of their car as they wind through more than 200 light displays while listening to Christmas classics on the radio.

New to this year’s route is Santa’s Village, sponsored by the Lee Company. Families can get their photo with Santa, enjoy hot drinks and cookies, camel rides, other holiday activities and a petting zoo.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the gate or in advance. Click here for ticket information.

Money from ticket sales will benefit Franktown Open Hearts, a nonprofit serving underserved youth in the area. Franktown Open Hearts, founded in 2002, provides academic assistance, mentoring, recreation and spiritual growth opportunities for youth ages eight to 18 in the form of weekly educational and vocational classes.

Franktown Festival of Lights will be held nightly from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Williamson County Ag Expo Center located at 4215 Long Lane in Franklin from Nov. 22 through Dec. 28.

Click here for more information.