Photos: Food 2 Families 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – This week we pause to salute our nation’s veterans. We thank them for their service but rarely do we fully understand the sacrifices made on our behalf – especially from those that fought in war. The Tennessee State Library and Archives is working to preserve these heroes' stories.

State historian Myers Brown carefully opened a box inside the halls of the TSLA, revealing a lens into one of the most misunderstood conflicts in our nation’s past. Brown delicately displayed the contents of the box – a nearly pristine Yashica camera – which survived Vietnam twice, along with the Tennessean that owned it.