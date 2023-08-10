NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hunger has no boundaries as right now in Middle Tennessee 1 in 7 children are food insecure. You can help by supporting the News 2 Food 2 Families School Food Drive benefiting Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee.

Last year’s Food 2 Families School Food Drive collected non-perishable food items from schools to provide almost 314,000 meals to help Middle Tennessee families in need. This year elementary, middle, and high schoolers will again be collecting canned goods and other non-perishable food items, competing to see who can collect the most. That’s because hunger affects a child’s health, how they perform in school, even their self-esteem.

It’s why News 2 started the Food 2 Families School Food Drive. For more than 40 years food collected has stayed in each school’s community going to either local food pantries, school food pantries or Second Harvest.

So now is the time for school staff, PTO volunteers and student clubs to register and request food collection boxes from Second Harvest.

The food drive starts August 23rd and ends October 31st. Schools can send in photos of their food drive and News 2 will post them on this page and showcase them on Good Morning Nashville.

Schools that collect the most food per capita (items raised on average per student) can win cash prizes underwritten by the campaign sponsors, Fifth Third Bank and Apex Moving + Storage. Those cash prizes will be awarded in three categories, high school, middle school, and elementary school. Those prizes are:

Top Three High Schools: $1000

Top Three Middle Schools: $500

Top Three Elementary Schools: $500

These prizes are a way to say thank you for the hard work to help feed children and their families who are in need. Click here to register your school. To donate click here.