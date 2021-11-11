2021 Food 2 Families Food Drive winners

Congratulations and a thank you to everyone who participated and donated to our 2021 News 2 Food 2 Families School Food Drive!

For years, food collected has stayed in each school’s community going to either local food pantries, school food pantries, or Second Harvest.

This year Food 2 Families had a total of 276,602 meals donated from 29 schools and 25,370 students!

This year’s winners are:

Elementary

Lascassas 12,459 meals, 20.3 items per student

12,459 meals, 20.3 items per student The Discovery School 3,438 meals, 17.8 items per student

3,438 meals, 17.8 items per student Cockrill Elementary 2,054 meals, 7.6 items per student

Middle

St. Bernard 7,635 meals, 19.8 items per student

7,635 meals, 19.8 items per student Currey Ingram Academy 3,946 meals, 11.2 per student

3,946 meals, 11.2 per student Head Magnet School 4,342 meals, 7.8 items per student

High

Montgomery Bell 100,583 meals, 121.9 items per student

100,583 meals, 121.9 items per student Hendersonville 48,333 meals, 30.6 items per student

48,333 meals, 30.6 items per student Gallatin 33,565 meals, 19.2 items per student

The prizes were:

Top Three High Schools: $1000

Top Three Middle Schools: $500

Top Three Elementary Schools: $500