2021 Food 2 Families Food Drive winners

Congratulations and a thank you to everyone who participated and donated to our 2021 News 2 Food 2 Families School Food Drive!
For years, food collected has stayed in each school’s community going to either local food pantries, school food pantries, or Second Harvest.
This year Food 2 Families had a total of 276,602 meals donated from 29 schools and 25,370 students!
This year’s winners are:
Elementary
- Lascassas 12,459 meals, 20.3 items per student
- The Discovery School 3,438 meals, 17.8 items per student
- Cockrill Elementary 2,054 meals, 7.6 items per student
Middle
- St. Bernard 7,635 meals, 19.8 items per student
- Currey Ingram Academy 3,946 meals, 11.2 per student
- Head Magnet School 4,342 meals, 7.8 items per student
High
- Montgomery Bell 100,583 meals, 121.9 items per student
- Hendersonville 48,333 meals, 30.6 items per student
- Gallatin 33,565 meals, 19.2 items per student
The prizes were:
Top Three High Schools: $1000
Top Three Middle Schools: $500
Top Three Elementary Schools: $500