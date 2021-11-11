2021 Food 2 Families Food Drive winners

Food 2 Families
Congratulations and a thank you to everyone who participated and donated to our 2021 News 2 Food 2 Families School Food Drive!

For years, food collected has stayed in each school’s community going to either local food pantries, school food pantries, or Second Harvest.

This year Food 2 Families had a total of 276,602 meals donated from 29 schools and 25,370 students!

This year’s winners are:

Elementary

  • Lascassas 12,459 meals, 20.3 items per student
  • The Discovery School 3,438  meals, 17.8 items per student
  • Cockrill Elementary 2,054 meals, 7.6 items per student

Middle

  • St. Bernard 7,635 meals, 19.8 items per student
  • Currey Ingram Academy 3,946 meals, 11.2 per student
  • Head Magnet School 4,342 meals, 7.8 items per student

High

  • Montgomery Bell 100,583 meals, 121.9 items per student
  • Hendersonville 48,333 meals, 30.6 items per student
  • Gallatin 33,565 meals, 19.2 items per student

The prizes were:

Top Three High Schools: $1000

Top Three Middle Schools: $500

Top Three Elementary Schools: $500

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

