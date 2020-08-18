Food 2 Families 2020 food drive launches across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s time to sign your school up for the News 2 Food 2 Families School Food Drive benefiting Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee!

Elementary, middle, and high school students will be collecting canned goods and other non-perishable food again this year, competing to see who can collect the most. The food drive starts on August 25th and ends on October 30th.

Since the pandemic, hunger affects one in four children in Middle Tennessee impacting a child’s health, how they perform in school, even their self-esteem. So this year, the drive is even more important as the coronavirus pandemic has also created an even greater need as parents are out of work and some children are learning from home. That is limiting their access to school meals they depend on.

For 38-years, food collected by students and staff has stayed in each school’s community going to either local food pantries, school food pantries, or Second Harvest.

So now is the time for school staff, PTA volunteers, and student clubs to register and request food collection boxes.

Schools that collect the most food per capita can win cash prizes, along with the knowledge that they can make an impact in their communities.

Cash prizes include:

$1,000 for the top three high schools

$500 for the top three middle schools

$500 for the top elementary schools

Schools can also send News 2 photos or short videos of what they’re collecting to pix@wkrn.com and we’ll post them on our website. And be sure to tune in to “Good Morning Nashville” to see if your school’s efforts are showcased!