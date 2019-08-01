Food 2 Families 2019 food drive launches across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Help us set another record by participating in this year’s News 2 Food 2 Families School Food Drive benefiting Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee.

Last year’s Food 2 Families School Food Drive collected more than 360,000 pounds of food to help Middle Tennessee families in need.

Elementary, middle and high schoolers will be collecting canned goods and other non-perishable food again this year, competing to see who can collect the most.

Hunger affects one in six children in Middle Tennessee impacting a child’s health, how they perform in school and even their self-esteem. It’s why News 2 started the Food 2 Families School Food Drive.

For 37-years, food collected has stayed in each school’s community going to either local food pantries, school food pantries or Second Harvest.

So now is the time for school staff, PTA volunteers and student clubs to register and request food collection boxes.

The food drive starts on August 26 and ends October 31. Schools can send in photos of their food drive and News 2 will post them on wkrn.com and showcase them on “Good Morning Nashville.”

Schools that collect the most food per capita can win cash prizes underwritten by Cornerstone Financial Credit Union, along with the knowledge that they can make an impact in their communities.

Click here to register your school.