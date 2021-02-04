2020 Food 2 Families Food Drive Winners

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Congratulations and a thank you to all of the students who participated and donated to our News 2 Food 2 Families School Food Drive!

For years, food collected has stayed in each school’s community going to either local food pantries, school food pantries or Second Harvest.

This year Food 2 Families had a total of 249,191 food items donated from 19 schools and 13,826 students!

This year’s winners are:

Elementary

Lascassas – 13,340 items, 24.3 items per student The Discovery School – 5,040 items, 20.8 items per student Kittrell Elementary School – 1,860 items, 8.5 items per student

Middle

St. Bernard – 5,147 items, 13.0 items per student Coopertown – 4,499 items, 9.7 items per student Currey Ingram Academy – 2,271 items, 7.6 items per student

High

Montgomery Bell – 127,090 items, 157.3 items per student Henderonsville – 69,216 items, 44.2 items per student Gallatin – 7,150 items, 4.6 items per student

Schools that collected the most food per capita can won cash prizes underwritten by Fifth Third Bank.

The prizes are as followed: