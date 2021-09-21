Excellence in Education

KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) — The construction of the world's largest convenience store in Sevierville will begin Friday with a groundbreaking ceremony hosted by site developers and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

Kituwah, LLC and Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians will break ground on the 74,000-square-foot flagship Buc-ee’s Family Travel Center at Exit 407, complete with 120 fueling positions, EV Charging stations and a car wash over 250 feet long, on Friday, Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. The project would surpass the Buc-ee's in New Braunfels, Texas as the world's largest convenience store.