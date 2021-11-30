Excellence in Education: Purpose Prepatory Academy literacy

Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Middle TN
Crime Tracker
Nashville
Clarksville
Murfreesboro
Tennessee
Kentucky
Tennessee Politics
Nashville 2021
COVID-19 Pandemic
National
Special Reports
Washington D.C. Bureau
WKRN Mobile Apps
Lists & Rankings
Nashville Zoo
Unsolved Tennessee
Broadway in Nashville
Breaking News Alerts
Holidays
Top Stories
Murfreesboro man gets drunk, fires shots at dumpster, police say
Scientist: Omicron likely 'the most mutated virus'
Lara Logan compares Fauci to Nazi doctor
Regeneron 'may be' less effective against omicron
Weather
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Nashville Average Temperature by Month
Clarksville Weather
Murfreesboro Weather
Closings & Delays
Allergy Report
Severe Weather Resources Guide
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Nashville Weather Cameras
Weather Authority University
Meaghan’s Morning View
Traffic
Watch
Live Newscasts
Watch Live Event Coverage
Latest Video
TV & Streaming Schedule
ABC News
Newsmaker
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Nashville Zoo Nursery Cam
Sports
Tennessee Titans
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Extra
Making Us Proud
Pro Football Challenge
Take a Titan 2 School
Top Stories
Mayor Cooper reaches deal in principle to revitalize Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway
Gallery
Top Stories
Tiger Woods says a return to the top of golf is not a ‘realistic expectation’
Top Stories
Sports Extra Daily with Cory Curtis and Emily Proud: November 29, 2021
Video
Cory Curtis: Final thoughts on Titans loss in New England
Titans place Kevin Byard on Reserve-Covid List
Lee Elder, first Black golfer to play at Masters, dies at 87
Newsletters
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
Healthcare Heroes
Excellence in Education
Pledge of Allegiance
Franktown Festival of Lights
Remarkable Women
Light Up The House
Soldiers Greetings
Food 2 Families Food Drive
Virtual Weather Authority University
Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular
Community Calendar
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Take a Titan 2 School
BestReviews
Perfect Health/Home
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
More
Newsletters
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
News 2 Poll Question
Jobs at WKRN
Join the Viewer Panel
Our History
Contests
Report It
Regional News Partners
Download our News app
Download our Weather app
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Excellence in Education: Purpose Prepatory Academy literacy
Excellence in Education
Posted:
Nov 30, 2021 / 11:28 AM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 30, 2021 / 11:28 AM CST
Trending Stories
4-year-old boy found wandering outside; Antioch mom arrested
Video
Mayor Cooper reaches deal in principle to revitalize Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway
Gallery
Macon County couple arrested after investigators find 3 children living in ‘deplorable’ conditions
Video
Car thieves arrested at Nashville pizza parlor, police say
Video
Luxe items from Villa Collina going up for auction
Gallery
Don't Miss
Murfreesboro man gets drunk, fires shots at dumpster, police say
Scientist: Omicron likely 'the most mutated virus'
Lara Logan compares Fauci to Nazi doctor
Regeneron 'may be' less effective against omicron
Macon County couple arrested after investigators find 3 children living in ‘deplorable’ conditions
Video
Mayor Cooper reaches deal in principle to revitalize Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway
Gallery
East TN officer loses home in Thanksgiving fire
Video