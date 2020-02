Wayne Mosher is the Advanced Math Teacher at Madison Academy in Madison, Davidson County. He’s been teaching for more than forty years, most of that time at Madison Academy, and will retire this year.

Peers say the key to his success is challenging students and building strong bonds with them. Students admire him.

We salute Wayne Mosher as our News 2 Educator of the Week. Sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than five billion dollars for education programs.