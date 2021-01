Victoria Mansfield teaches 5th grade math and social studies at Cascade Elementary in Wartrace, Bedford County.

Students say she is thoughtful and caring. Peers says her classes are more like being in a learning family where students feel accepted and the focus is on ways to succeed.

So, we salute Victoria Mansfield as our News 2 Educator of the Week. Sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than five-and-a-half billion dollars for education programs.