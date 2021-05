Tracy Barfield teaches 7th grade math and coaches the 7th and 8th grade math team at West Middle School in Tullahoma, Coffee County.

Students say she pushes them to be their best, so they master math. Parents appreciate how she is a dedicated professional who leads by example.

So we salute Tracy Barfield as our News 2 Educator of the Week. Sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than five and a half billion dollars for education programs.