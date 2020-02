Tonya Iturri is the Academic Interventionist at Poplar Grove Middle School in Franklin, Williamson County. She helps boost students reading skills. She’s also a Franklin Special School District Coach for the Tennessee Behavior Supports Project which improves the climate and culture of schools, so students thrive.

We salute Tonya Iturri as our News 2 Educator of the Week. Sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than five billion dollars for education programs.