Tony Raye is an exceptional education teacher at John f. Kennedy Middle School in Antioch, Davidson County.

Parents say he’s a role model. He builds relationships with students, encourages them to do their best, and gives them the confidence to succeed to be the person they want to be. Students appreciate how he never gives up on them.

So, we honor Tony Raye as our News 2 Educator of the Week. Sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than six billion dollars for education programs.