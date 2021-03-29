Tennessee Education Lottery Spotlight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville State Community College student Brooke Clark is studying computer information technology with a focus on networking.

”There’s always something new to learn, like you’re always growing as a person.”

She plans to graduate with her associate of applied science degree later this year. It’s Brooke’s second time attending college. She started after graduating high school, but because of personal reasons had to stop.

Now at age 26, a Tennessee Education Lottery- funded grant program changed her life.

“Tennessee Reconnect has really just made it possible for me to go back to school and get a degree because I couldn’t pay for this.”

Tennessee Reconnect is geared at adults like Brooke who don’t have an associate degree and want to start or return to college for that degree.

“Now at your state institutions it’s a last dollar scholarship, so after all state and federal grants have been applied it will finish paying for the rest of your tuition,” said Rebecca Hargrove, Tennessee Education Lottery President and CEO.

Adults attending eligible public or private four-year institutions can also use Tennessee Reconnect funds towards an eligible associate degree but it’s not a last dollar grant.

Brooke’s grateful Tennessee Reconnect also paired her with a Reconnect Navigator who not only helped her with her path to college but continues to encourage her.

“Last semester I made the dean’s list and that’s really exciting, I was like whoa!” said Brooke.

And now she is looking forward to graduation.

“I would really like to jump into the field and get some real hands-on experience.”

And she encourages adults who are thinking about going back to college to get a degree to look at Tennessee Reconnect and believe they can accomplish their goal.