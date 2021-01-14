NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Education Lottery spotlight. See how education wins.

U.S. Army veteran Josh Lee, Jr. is a graduate student in the Masters Program at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville.

“My major is Strategic Leadership and Organizational Management. The GI Bill pays for this disabled veteran’s tuition, but Josh has other expenses. He learned on campus he was eligible for the Tennessee Education Lottery funded Helping Heroes Grant which gives veterans up to one-thousand dollars a semester to use as needed,” said Lee. “One of the things it helped me with was peace of mind because even though the military was paying for my schooling you know I don’t have a meal plan, I don’t have room and board or anything like that and for a lot of us veterans when we go back to school we don’t work so that was a big help for me.”

“So any member from active duty to full time national guard reserves who uh, who have been honorably discharged is eligible for a Helping Heroes Scholarship. All they have to do it apply and you know right now about half a million dollars a year goes to veterans who’ve applied for the helping heroes scholarship,” said Rebecca Hargrove, President and CEO of TN Education Lottery.

Josh plans to graduate this year and wants to launch a unique non-profit to help those in need from veterans, single mothers to the homeless.

“So just want to do like a collaboratory thing where I’m bringing resources across the nation, not just specific to one city, or one state so if somebody’s in need in Nebraska, they might not have services there but we have services in another state and we are willing to work with that state or that city and we’ll bring the resources to them and you know help that individual or that family,” said Lee.

“Education wins when students win,” said Hargrove.

