NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Education Lottery Spotlight. See how education wins.

Hanna Davis is a Junior at Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville. As a high school senior affording college was a concern but then…

“It kind of seemed like my world just went like this,” said Davis.

It’s because she learned about scholarships and grants funded by the Tennessee Education Lottery.

“So I am a part of the Tennessee Promise Program, and that was for the first two years of my college experience.”

The Tennessee Promise Scholarship is applied to a two-year associates degree program primarily used by students attending community colleges or universities with two-year degree programs.

“This is a last-dollar scholarship, so you have to apply for all other scholarships and then whatever is left Tennessee Promise pays for,” said Rebecca Hargrove, President and CEO of the Tennessee Lottery.

Tennessee Promise students get assigned a mentor to guide them.

“I am a first generation college student so I really didn’t have that kind of hey, these are some things you can expect from my parents and so it was so great to have that from a mentor,” said Davis.

Recipients must also perform eight hours of community service per term enrolled. Hanna really enjoyed her hands-on volunteering.

“Because of the volunteering aspect of this Tennessee Promise Program it was easier for me to get connected, helped me get involved in things that I normally wouldn’t have.”

Hanna not only finished her two-year Praise and Worship Program at Trevecca but is now working on a four-year degree in The Worship Arts Program.

“Tennessee Promise opened a huge door for allowing me to be able to go to my dream school, so I am so grateful.”

“In our business there’s a lot of winning. We pay out about three-million dollars a day every day on average to players. But the real winners are education and when education wins, students win,” said Hargrove.

Sponsored by the Tennessee Education Lottery which has raised more than five-and-a half-billion dollars for education programs.