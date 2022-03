Taylor Key is the Family and Consumer Science teacher at Upperman High School in Baxter, Putnam County.

Parents and peers say she teaches students important life skills to prepare them for adulthood. She also runs a restaurant out of her classroom to give students a hands-on experience.

So, we honor Taylor Key as our News 2 Educator of the Week. Sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than six billion dollars for education programs.