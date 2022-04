Taryn Marks is a special education teacher at Waynesboro Elementary School in Waynesboro, Wayne County.

Parents say her dedication to students is life-changing. Peers say she thinks outside the box and uses the latest research to tailor lessons to fit students’ needs.

So we honor Taryn Marks as our News 2 Educator of the Week, sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than six billion dollars for education programs.