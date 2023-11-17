Sydney Surprenant is the middle school science teacher at Saint John Vianney Catholic School in Gallatin, Tennessee.
Peers say she brings science to life. Students love how she takes challenging material, breaks it down, and explains why it’s relevant in their lives.
So, we salute Sydney Surprenant as our News 2 Educator of the Week.
