Sydney Carley is a Diverse Learners Teacher at East Cheatham Elementary School in Ashland City, Cheatham County.

Parents and peers say she knows exactly what each student needs to help them grow socially and academically. Students appreciate her patience and kindness. They love learning with her.

So we honor Sydney Carley as our News 2 Educator of the Week.

