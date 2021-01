Sydne Richardson is a second-grade teacher in the Virtual Academy at Station Camp Elementary in Gallatin, Sumner County.

Parents say she’s built student’s computer skills. Plus, she’s developed lessons using fun techniques to keep students engaged and focused on learning.

So, we honor Sydne Richardson as our News 2 Educator of the Week. Sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than five and a half billion dollars for education programs.