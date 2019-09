MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Anna Mann teaches kindergarten at Taylor Stratton Elementary in Madison, Davidson County.

She’s energetic and enthusiastic, which helps motivate students to learn. Some students are English Language Learners, so she take extra steps to ensure they understand lessons so they can master material.

We honor Anna Mann as our News 2 Educator of the Week.

Sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery, which has raised more than $5 billion for education programs.