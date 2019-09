HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – She is a fantastic teacher, loving to all her students. That’s what parents say about Kimberly Baldridge, a kindergarten teacher at Dodson Elementary School in Hermitage, Davidson County.

She helps little ones transition to students, encouraging them along the way like a second mother!

We salute Kimberly Baldridge as our News 2 Educator of the Week.

