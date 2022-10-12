News 2 presents The Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week. This week we honor Robert Paxton, a science and 8th grade coding teacher at J.T. Moore Middle Prep in Nashville.

Students love how he uses multiple ways to teach coding which helps them to program the robots being built. Many also appreciate his kindness and support when they struggle with personal situations.

So, we salute Paxton as our News 2 Educator of the Week. Sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than six point five billion dollars for education programs.