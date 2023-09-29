Rachel Clough is a 1st grade teacher at Krisle Elementary School in Springfield, Robertson County.
Peers say she has a teacher’s heart, creating a nurturing environment that builds trust, so students feel confident.
She finds creative ways to engage students like her lesson on the five senses. Students love learning!
So, we salute Rachel Clough as our News 2 Educator of the Week.
