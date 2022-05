Rachael Quillen is a fourth-grade English Language Arts and Social Studies teacher at Pleasant View Elementary in Pleasant View, Cheatham County.

Peers say she has a big heart for students. She spends countless hours preparing creative, engaging lessons and those lessons bring out the joy of learning in students.

So we salute Rachael Quillen as our News 2 Educator of the Week. Sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than six billion dollars for education programs.