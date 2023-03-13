NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)–News 2 presents the Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week. Paige Kobylarczyk is the fourth grade English Learners teacher at Lakeview Design Center school in Nashville.

Parents say she has tremendous patience and dedication helping students struggling with the English language to make great strides . Peers say empathy for students helps her to better understand their needs.

So we salute Paige Kobylarczyk as our News 2 Educator of the Week, sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than $6.5 billion dollars for education programs.