ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Kait Samulkewitch is a vision specialist, teaching students who are visually impaired or blind at J. E. Moss Elementary School in Antioch, Davidson County.

Peers say she goes above and beyond advocating for her students, collaborating and consulting with educators to ensure students’ needs are met

We honor Kait Samulkewitch as our News 2 Educator of the Week. Sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than five billion dollars for education programs.