COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Carissa Blackwood teaches third grade at McDowell Elementary School in Columbia, Maury County.

She is respectful, caring, awesome! That’s what students say about Blackwood.

Parents appreciate her dedication. She even gives up her lunchtime to spend it with students to better connect with them to meet their needs.

We honor Carissa Blackwood as our News 2 Educator of the Week.

Sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery, which has raised more than $5 billion for education programs.