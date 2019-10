SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Carol Harris teaches kindergarten at David Youree Elementary in Smyrna, Rutherford County.

Her creativity helps students become critical thinkers, like this activity on apples which involves math and science.

Mrs. Harris’ great, great aunt Abbie’s dedication as a kindergarten teacher inspired her to teach too.

We honor Carol Harris as our News 2 Educator of the Week.

