NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Dres Yanes teaches fifth-grade math and coaches the boys’ football and basketball team at St. Paul Christian Academy in Nashville.

Students love how he incorporates humor and technology to make math fun.

He rewards students with Popcorn time when they reach goal – Popcorn being his albino ball python.

We honor Dres Yanes as our News 2 Educator of the Week.

