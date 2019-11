FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Lorrie Graves teaches third grade at Moore Elementary School in Franklin, Williamson County.

Parents say she inspires students to become critical thinkers, pushing boundaries so they can see what they’re truly capable of achieving.

She’s also been honored as a Tennessee Science Teacher of the Year.

