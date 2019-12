NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Bria Evans is the dance teacher at Creswell Middle Prep School of the Arts in Nashville.

Peers say she builds good relationships with students, encouraging them to focus on their passions, pushing them to work harder.

Students say they can depend on her to be supportive, nurturing and caring.

So we honor Bria Evans as our News 2 Educator of the Week.

Sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than five billion dollars for education programs.