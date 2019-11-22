MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – She seeks out unique ways to engage and encourage students – that’s what parents say about Marla Mulliniks, a first-grade teacher at Rutland Elementary School in Mt. Juliet.
Even after being diagnosed with breast cancer, parents and peers say she refuses to slow down and always puts students first.
We salute Marla Mulliniks as our News 2 Educator of the Week. Sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than five billion dollars for education programs.
Nov. 21, 2019 – Marla Mulliniks – Rutland Elementary School
