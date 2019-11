NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – She’s a blessing to families – that’s what parents say about Kimberly Twomey, a fourth-grade teacher at Hickman Elementary in Nashville.

Parents say she goes above and beyond tutoring students, and she builds kills and confidence – things students need to excel during school years and beyond.

We honor Kimberly Twomey as our News 2 Educator of the Week. Sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than five billion dollars for education programs.