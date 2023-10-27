Noreen Yasay is a second-grade teacher at Saint Ann School in Nashville.
Peers say the way she engages students daily is amazing. She takes difficult concepts like word problems, grammar, or three-digit addition, and turns them into activities.
Students have fun through those activities and don’t realize they’re learning.
So we salute Noreen Yasay as our News 2 Educator of the Week.
Do you have a teacher in your life that you think deserves to be named a future Educator of the Week? We want to hear from you! Nominate them here.
News 2’s Educator of the Week is sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery—which has raised more than $7 billion for education programs.