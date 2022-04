Nicole Ault teaches third-grade social studies and science at H.B. Williams Elementary in White House, Sumner County.

Her hands-on lessons are engaging, like one challenging students to design a solar oven then baking s’mores to see how well they work. Students retain what they’ve learned.

So we salute Nicole Ault as our News 2 Educator of the Week, sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than six billion dollars for education programs.