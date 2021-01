Nicky Litle is a fifth through eighth grade Special Education teacher at Lobelville Elementary in Lobelville, Perry County.

Parents say she is caring and patient with students who need more help to comprehend lessons. Peers say she sets goals high, pushing students to reach their full potential.

So we honor Nicky Litle as our News 2 Educator of the Week. Sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than five and a half billion dollars for education programs.