Nicki Allison teaches fifth-grade math and science at Lascassas Elementary in Lascassas, Tennessee—part of the Rutherford County school district.

Students say sets a great example of kindness and respect. Peers say she sees every student as an individual, meeting students where they are, and tailoring teaching methods, so they succeed.

So, we salute Nicki Allison as our News 2 Educator of the Week.