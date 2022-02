She’s about building relationships and community. That’s one of the many things parents and peers appreciate about Natalie Weston, a first-grade teacher at Rocky Fork Elementary School in Smyrna, Rutherford County.

She helps students become great scholars and leaders. So we honor Natalie Weston as our News 2 Educator of the Week.

Sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than six billion dollars for education programs.