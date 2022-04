Monica Blake-Beasley teaches criminal justice at Tullahoma High School in Tullahoma, Coffee County.

As a former police officer, she brings real-world experience into the classroom, engaging students. Peers say she goes beyond to ensure students are prepared for criminal justice competitions.

So we honor Monica Blake-Beasley as our News 2 Educator of the Week. Sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than six billion dollars for education programs.