She is the epitome of an educator. That’s what parents and peers say about Misti Warren, a second-grade teacher at Chapel Hill Elementary School in Chapel Hill, Marshall County.

She’s encouraging, nurturing, and creative, using items like a deck of cards to teach children how to add to ten in different ways.

So we salute Misti Warren as our News 2 Educator of the Week. Sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than six billion dollars for education programs.