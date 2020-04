Megan Peek is the 6th grade social studies teacher at Woodland Middle School in Brentwood, Williamson County.

Parents say she is kind, compassionate and understanding. She helps students become confident in who they are.

Parents also appreciate how she goes beyond her duties to help students grow.

So we salute Megan Peek as our News 2 Educator of the Week. Sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than five billion dollars for education programs.