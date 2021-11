Mary McDonald is the principal of Lewis County Intermediate School in Hohenwald, Lewis County.

Peers says she’s been shaping and molding students for 35 years, first as a teacher, and now as a school leader.

Plus been a great mentor for teachers. She’s retiring in December.

So we honor Mary McDonald as our News 2 Educator of the Week. Sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than six billion dollars for education programs.