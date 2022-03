Madeline Leu is a kindergarten teacher at Lakeview Elementary School in Mt. Juliet, Wilson County.

Parents say she has a deep reserve of patience and is able to nurture and guide students to learn, mature, and grow. They also appreciate how she keeps them informed on their children’s progress.

So, we honor Madeline Leu as our News 2 Educator of the Week. Sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than six billion dollars for education programs.