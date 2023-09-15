He’s encouraging, kind, and selfless. That’s what parents say about Luke Austin, a Spanish teacher at Green Hill High School in Mt. Juliet, Wilson County.
They appreciate how he connects with students. Peers say his creativity in the classroom helps students learn and retain Spanish.
So, we salute Luke Austin as our News 2 Educator of the Week!
