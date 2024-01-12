Lisa Mullis teaches kindergarten at Byars Dowdy Elementary School in Lebanon, Tennessee.
She brings lessons to life, transforming her room weekly to immerse students in what they’re learning. Peers say she pushes students to the next level, helping them to become critical thinkers.
So we salute Lisa Mullis as our News 2 Educator of the Week.
