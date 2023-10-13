Laura Smith is engaging, kind and adaptable to any situation. That’s what parents say about Smith, a third-grade teacher at Jack Anderson Elementary in Hendersonville—part of the Sumner County School District.
Parents appreciate how she covers it all including life skills, and sharing photos of what students are experiencing.
So, we salute Laura Smith as our News 2 Educator of the Week.
