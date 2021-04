Kylan Holt teaches seventh and eighth grade science at KIPP Nashville College Prep in Whites Creek, Davidson County.

Parents and peers say he is a great role model and mentor as his love for teaching inspires students, known as leaders at KIPP, to be inquisitive learners. Students thrive!

So we salute Kylan Holt as our News 2 Educator of the Week. Sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery which has raised more than five and a half billion dollars for education programs.